Actor Mark Ruffalo has once again found himself embroiled in controversy after reiterating his call for Senator Chuck Schumer to not seek election as Senate Majority Leader.

Citing Schumer’s past remarks on Israel, Ruffalo voiced his support for Senator Chris Van Hollen to replace him.

Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo has doubled down on his criticism of US Senator Chuck Schumer, arguing that the Democrat from New York should be replaced as Senate majority leader because of what he described as "entrenched religious beliefs and loyalties".

The actor has backed Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen for the Democratic Senate leadership position, prompting criticism over his choice of words and references to Schumer's Jewish background.

In a series of posts on X, Ruffalo argued that Van Hollen had the integrity and leadership qualities needed to lead the incoming Democratic-led Congress.

"Israel is just one issue in a whole host of reasons Van Hollen is the right leader for our times. We need Justice, we need leadership that follows the will of the people, not entrenched religious beliefs and loyalties," Ruffalo wrote.