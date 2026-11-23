Actor Mark Ruffalo has once again found himself embroiled in controversy after reiterating his call for Senator Chuck Schumer to not seek election as Senate Majority Leader.
Citing Schumer’s past remarks on Israel, Ruffalo voiced his support for Senator Chris Van Hollen to replace him.
Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo has doubled down on his criticism of US Senator Chuck Schumer, arguing that the Democrat from New York should be replaced as Senate majority leader because of what he described as "entrenched religious beliefs and loyalties".
The actor has backed Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen for the Democratic Senate leadership position, prompting criticism over his choice of words and references to Schumer's Jewish background.
In a series of posts on X, Ruffalo argued that Van Hollen had the integrity and leadership qualities needed to lead the incoming Democratic-led Congress.
"Israel is just one issue in a whole host of reasons Van Hollen is the right leader for our times. We need Justice, we need leadership that follows the will of the people, not entrenched religious beliefs and loyalties," Ruffalo wrote.
He further called for leadership that does not follow "entrenched fossil fuel and corporate interests", adding that the country needed leaders who could address the challenges facing it.
"We have absolutely nothing to lose by replacing Sen. Schumer," the actor wrote in another post, adding, "We can only gain more justice and freedom. Put pressure on your senators. Now is the time. Keep the momentum of this election going. Thank you, Senator Schumer, but it’s time to move aside."
Ruffalo's comments drew criticism from several quarters, with critics questioning whether his reference to Schumer's "entrenched religious beliefs and loyalties" was directed at the senator's Jewish identity, Fox News reported.
Anti-Defamation League CEO and National Director Jonathan Greenblatt responded to the actor's post by asking for clarification.
"Entrenched religious beliefs? Entrenched loyalties? Please elaborate, @MarkRuffalo," Greenblatt wrote, adding, "Which religion? Loyal to whom?"
Rabbi Yaakov Menken, executive vice president of the Coalition for Jewish Values, also criticised Ruffalo's remarks.
"There are many devout Senators & Congressmen with 'entrenched religious beliefs.' Chuck Schumer is not one of them," Menken wrote.
He also argued that Van Hollen had stronger ties to the Episcopal Bishop of Washington than Schumer had to any leading rabbi.
Political commentator Meghan McCain also sought clarification, asking, "Can you clarify what you mean by 'entrenched religious beliefs and loyalties'?"
By Sunday, Ruffalo had reiterated his position and pointed to Schumer's remarks at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) annual policy conference in 2018.
Schumer was quoted as saying, "Of course, we say it’s our land, the Torah says it, but they don’t believe in the Torah. So that’s the reason there is not peace."
"These are Senator Schumer’s words, not mine," Ruffalo wrote on X.
The actor further clarified his position, stating that Schumer was entitled to his religious beliefs but that those beliefs should not determine the rights of another people.
"Schumer is entitled to his religious beliefs, but those beliefs cannot determine the rights of another people. And they certainly cannot substitute for international law," Ruffalo wrote.
He added, "This is a conflict about land, freedom, security, equality and self-determination. Peace requires justice, accountability and respect for the rights of both Palestinians and Israelis."
Ruffalo's remarks also drew a strong response from human rights attorney Brooke Goldstein, executive director of The Lawfare Project and founder of the #EndJewHatred movement, Fox News reported.
Goldstein accused the actor of focusing excessively on Israel and questioned the criticism directed at Schumer, who belongs to the Democratic Party Ruffalo supports.
"And now they’re even turning on one of their own, Senator Chuck Schumer, because apparently even being a loyal Democrat isn’t enough when you’re Jewish," Goldstein told Fox News.
She added, "They’re saying the quiet part out loud now, no longer afraid to invoke his Jewish identity as grounds for distrust. The message is unmistakable: ‘He’s a Jew. We can’t trust him.'"
Goldstein also questioned the motivations behind Ruffalo's activism, saying, "His [Ruffalo's] obsessive fixation on the Jewish state, his selective outrage, and his breathtaking moral relativism raise serious questions about whether his 'so called activism' is driven by genuine concern for America’s interests or by hostility toward Jews," as cited by Fox News.
This is not the first time Ruffalo has faced accusations of antisemitism over his comments concerning Israel.
Earlier this year, he was criticised after speaking out against the Paramount merger, focusing on CEO David Ellison and his father's history of supporting Israel.