I don't know whether I will be here tomorrow: Nana Patekar's words days before his passing

PANAJI: Just three days before his untimely passing, Nana Patekar had stood before an audience at a social event in Goa and, with his characteristic style, remarked that everyone has to go someday and "I don’t know whether I will be here tomorrow.”

His words now linger, reflecting the humility and depth of an actor whose life and art touched millions.

Patekar was addressing a function of Samraat Club International at Dona Paula near Panaji in Goa on October 4, during which he also remembered his friend and former Goa chief minister, late Manohar Parrikar.

"We all have to go someday. I don't know whether I will be here tomorrow. That time comes in the life of everyone. But before that time comes (we have to think, whether), am I able to do what I want to do? Have I made the effort?," Patekar said.

The 76-year-old actor passed away in Goa early on Thursday. He is suspected to have suffered a heart attack. The body was shifted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital near Panaji for postmortem.