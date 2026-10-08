Veteran actor Nana Patekar dies at 75

Veteran actor Nana Patekar, known for his versatile performances and powerful screen presence, died at his residence in Goa in the early hours of Thursday.

He was 76. Patekar is suspected to have suffered a heart attack.

According to a report by news agency PTI, Patekar was found unconscious at his apartment in Dona Paula, near Panaji, and was taken to a private hospital, where he was declared dead at around 5.10 am, senior doctor Dr Shekhar Salkar said, the report added.

Despite 45 minutes of CPR, doctors could not revive him, Salkar said. A medico-legal case has been registered and a postmortem will be conducted to ascertain the exact cause of death.

According to information provided to hospital doctors by a friend of Patekar, the actor had messaged him around 3.30 am saying he was unwell. The friend saw the message around 4 am and rushed to Patekar's apartment, where he was living with a caretaker.

The caretaker contacted the hospital, following which an ambulance was sent to the residence. Treatment began in the ambulance itself, Salkar said, according to PTI.