Deva: The eternal breeze

Speaking of inspirations, Deva became the first casualty of the age of the internet, with people figuring out how some of his songs were “inspired” by several international tracks. While the internet would go on to reveal other such creators as well, from composers to directors, Deva became the centre of that topic because he did not shy away from that question, and he never ignored it by hiding behind a facade of outrage, nor did he disrespect anyone in the process. Several composers and creators would later come to his defence, explaining how the pressures of the industry would sometimes push you to take up the ‘references’ the directors or a producer might come to you with. Perhaps it was this understanding or Deva’s well-known friendly personality, or just good old camaraderie; several next-gen composers clearly loved the man and worked with him at every turn they could. From AR Rahman to Anirudh, GV Prakash Kumar, Sean Roldan, Santhosh Narayanan, and Sam CS, the number of composers who wanted Deva to grace their tunes with his vocals is its own iconic line-up.

Even his last film as a composer, Charukesi, was a project he leapt at like a child towards a toy because he admitted to having long wanted to do an out-and-out carnatic soundtrack. Inspired by the rise in live concerts, Deva went on a whirlwind tour of concerts just this year, travelling from Chennai to Coimbatore, Johor Bahru, and then to London. Beyond the image of being the godfather of gaana, the king of melodies, the breaker of several conventions and stereotypes, Deva, at the core of his being, always identified himself as the lover of music. His unfading will to plunge himself into work, even up until his final years, should not be viewed through a simplistic term like ‘workaholic’. The spirit with which he moved and let the tunes move through him could only be described by his own words. And these were also his words to the next generation. He passed on his wisdom and explained his central philosophy, all in one single line. “Every job has its own complexities and requires hard work, but the secret ingredient to doing a good job is love. Whatever you do, do it with love. Ishta pattu kashta padanum.”