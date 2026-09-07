Venice Film Festival: Lonely woman director sees industry backsliding on gender

VENICE: When Danish director May el-Toukhy was selected for the top competition at the Venice Film Festival in July, she was the only female filmmaker in a 20-strong field -- with a movie "about the invisibility of women".

She joked about the irony in a press conference on Sunday, while pointing out that progress on gender bias made in the wake of the 2017 #MeToo movement appeared to be reversing.

"After #MeToo, I think all of us were really aware of this gender imbalance," she told reporters.

"And something has happened over the course of the last couple of years where we're kind of returning to, you know, what it used to be -- and so we have to be better," she added.

The protagonist of "Woman Unknown" is a bride-to-be struggling to hide her wartime secret -- a relationship with a Nazi during the German occupation of Denmark during WWII.

Women accused of having consorted with the enemy are seen in the film violently stripped, their heads shaved and red swastikas painted on their bare flesh.

The powerful film, which drew enthusiastic applause after a press screening Sunday, is "about being objectified on one hand and on the other hand being unseen and voiceless," said el-Toukhy.

Selection process questioned

The dearth of females in the top Venice competition has sparked nagging questions about the selection process and female representation.

Venice boss Alberto Barbera angered many observers in July when he said the initial 20-1 male domination of the top competition was because the submissions from women "were not enough to put them into the competition".

Since then, the festival has added another film co-directed by a woman, the documentary "NAZA" about the Israeli killing of civilians in Gaza, which will premiere on Thursday.