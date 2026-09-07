'Widow's Bay' dominates with eight Emmys at early ceremony, and 'The Pitt' takes four

LOS ANGELES : "Widow's Bay" ran away with eight early Emmys for its debut season Sunday at a ceremony eight days before the main awards show and telecast, while "The Pitt" had a strong second-year showing with four of its own and Rob Reiner posthumously won an acting Emmy nearly nine months after his killing.

"DTF St. Louis" won big with six awards in the limited series categories, with co-stars and veteran actors David Harbour and Linda Cardellini both becoming first-time Emmy winners.

"Widow's Bay," the Apple TV horror comedy with Matthew Rhys as the mayor of a small New England town dealing with a centuries-old curse, won categories including cinematography, sound, music and production design.

Betty Gilpin won best guest actress in a comedy for her role on the show, and read a rapid-fire comic poem as her acceptance speech. It included the lines "our business is stupid, but actors are the bomb" and "let's all lean more toward Sam Shepard and less toward Sam Altman."

'The Pitt' has strong second-year showing

HBO Max's day-in-the-life medical series "The Pitt" — the year's top nominee with 25 and the reigning best drama winner for its first season — had wins Sunday in categories including prosthetic makeup and best guest actor in a drama for 73-year-old first-time nominee Ernest Harden Jr.