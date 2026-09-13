What's happening at TIFF: 'I Play Rocky scores a knockout and a victory lap for 'Obsession'

TORONTO: The 51st Toronto International Film Festival is underway, with steady parades of premieres running like traffic jams through downtown Toronto. Here are glimpses of what's happening on the ground, and what festivalgoers are talking about.

'I Play Rocky' scores a knockout

Eight years after "Green Book" took the Toronto International Film Festival by storm, Peter Farrelly may have done it again.

Farrelly's "I Play Rocky," a boisterous tale about the making of Sylvester Stallone's "Rocky," was an immediate crowd-pleasing hit Saturday night at TIFF. Its raucous reception at the Princess of Wales Theatre suggested Farrelly may have again thrown a dark horse contender into the Oscar race.

At the least, "I Play Rocky" is sure to be a top contender for TIFF's top prize, the People's Choice Award, given how enthusiastic the festival crowd jumped to its feet to applaud the movie. In 2018, Farrelly's "Green Book" picked up that festival-goer-voted award on its way to winning best picture at the Academy Awards.

"I read this script and I thought it was the greatest script I'd ever read," Farrelly said of Peter Gamble's screenplay in a brief Q&A following the screening.

"I Play Rocky" chronicles Stallone's quixotic journey to write and star in his 1976 breakthrough film. In Farrelly's telling, it's a comic underdog story and an affectionate ode to moviemaking — the kind of tale Hollywood tends to love. Some of its best supporting performances are P.J. Byrne and Toby Kebbell as producers Irwin Winkler and Robert Chartoff, and Tracy Letts as a composite studio chief.