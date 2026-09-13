'Woman Unknown' wins Golden Lion, Malkovich 'humbled' by best actor award at Venice Film Festival

VENICE: "Woman Unknown," a drama about Denmark in the aftermath of the Nazi occupation directed by May el-Toukhy, won the prestigious Golden Lion at the 83rd Venice Film Festival on Saturday.

The Maggie Gyllenhaal -led jury announced the winners, which included a best actor prize for John Malkovich for his performance in the dark CIA comedy "Wild Horse Nine."

Malkovich was not in attendance at the ceremony, but he sent a video message, explaining that he is shooting in Montreal.

"I am humbled to be chosen for this award which has been given to so many wonderful actors," Malkovich said.

Only 8 women have won a Golden Lion

El-Toukhy, who was the only woman to have solely directed a film in the main competition this year, is the eighth woman to have won the festival's top prize.

"To me personally, 'Woman Unknown' is about the female body as a battleground," el-Toukhy said. "At the same time the film tells the tale of women who are unseen, invisible and voiceless."

She thanked Gyllenhaal for using her voice to shine a light on unequal opportunities for women in moviemaking.

The film, which does not yet have distribution in North America, is centered on a young nanny and housemaid who is about to marry her wealthy employer in the immediate aftermath of the war. But she harbors a secret past intimate relationship with a German soldier that threatens to upend her reputation. The lead, Mathilde Arcel, won the festival's best actress prize.