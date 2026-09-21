Paramount settles with US states to clear Warner Bros mega-merger

LOS ANGELES: Paramount has reached a settlement with a group of US states that clears the way for its takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery, US media reported Monday, creating a Hollywood empire spanning television, news and cinema.

Paramount, which is run by David Ellison, whose ultra-wealthy family has ties to US President Donald Trump, won a bidding war in February for control of a stable of assets, including Warner Bros. Pictures, CNN and the HBO Max streaming service.

The Trump administration approved the deal, one of the largest media mergers in years, in June without demanding a change to its business, before 12 US states sued to block the transaction.

Paramount beat out Netflix in a high-stakes bidding war to acquire Warner Bros., with financing that reportedly includes about $24 billion in equity from sovereign wealth funds of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

David Ellison's father, billionaire Oracle-founder Larry Ellison, provided funding and a crucial guarantee for the deal.

Opponents in the movie industry said the combined company would slash jobs in a Hollywood already under pressure and reduce the number of films produced every year, while news media groups feared CNN's independence could be compromised.

The news comes just days after Trump banned CNN, Politico and MS NOW from the White House. The outlets are suing the administration to have the decision reversed.