Dimple Kapadia's mother Betty Kapadia dies at 80

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Dimple Kapadia's mother, Betty Kapadia passed away on Saturday night at 80.

According to sources close to the family, she was admitted in Hinduja hospital a fortnight ago due to respiratory problems, where she breathed her last.

Her granddaughter, Twinkle Khanna along with husband, actor Akshay Kumar, were spotted at the hospital Saturday night.

Betty had turned eighty just two months ago and Twinkle had shared pictures of the celebration featuring the entire family, including Akshay, Dimple, and grandson Karan Kapadia.

"Grandmother's 80th with family, friends and loads of laughter #ShilimDiaries," Twinkle had posted.