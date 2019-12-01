Home Entertainment Hindi

I've had most number of obituaries written for my career: Vivek Oberoi

Vivek, 43, is now looking to empower every storyteller who he feels need backing.

Published: 01st December 2019 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2019 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi (File | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Vivek Oberoi speaks about what he has been through being in the industry and facing all kinds of lobbying and constant disempowerment, enough stuff for a tell-all biography. 

The actor said he is a survivor by nature and this positive mentality has kept him going all these years.

"I've been that guy who probably has the world record for the most amount of obituaries written for his career.

'He is done, he is finished, after this, it's all over.' I just keep laughing at it because I'm a survivor by nature.

I've had to face a lot of disempowerment, lobbies, and lots of crazy stuff. Maybe one day, I'll write a tell-all biography!" Vivek told PTI.

The actor in his career of more than 15 years has realised that he can't give the power to anyone to neither write him off nor put him on a pedestal.

"I had to claw-back a lot and fight for my power. That's why today I don't give my power to anyone else to turn my destiny.

I don't expect that because a show is successful, it's all me. It isn't, it's a collaborative effort.

If it fails and you write yourself off, who's going to believe in you, if you don't?" Vivek said he has built a career on "getting advices and shutting them down", right from his debut "Company" to his latest, Amazon Prime Video's "Inside Edge".

"People thought my father would produce a film for me which would act like a show-reel of how his son dances, wears designer clothes, romances. I remember one of those scripts being written for me and I opted out respectfully. It was an Abbas-Mustan film which my father was producing.

I got myself into 'Company' after a lot of struggle. When the film became a hit, people said stick to action but I did 'Saathiya'.

People said, now stick to romance but I did a 'Masti'. I agreed to play a supervillain in 'Krrish' and people said 'you are mad. Hrithik is so contemporary, why would you do it.' But I love being the disruptor," he added.

Vivek, 43, is now looking to empower every storyteller who he feels need backing.

One such, was Karan Anshuman, the creator of "Inside Edge".

"With whatever power I had, I decided I'm going to empower and enable. Whether it was Karan Anshuman, who people said was coming from a flop film, so be careful, but I believed in the guy.

It gives me a kick, to be on the other end of things. I went through this, so I'm going to make sure others don't," he added.

"Inside Edge" is set in the landscape of sports and deals with power, money, fame and the mind games.

It stars Richa Chadha, Vivek Oberoi, Sayani Gupta, Angad Bedi, Sapna Pabbi among others.

The second season of the show will debut on December 6.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Actor Vivek Oberoi Vivek Oberoi Inside Edge
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Road at Selaiyur in Tambaram flooded after heavy rain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
Gallery
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
Warner is the first player since India's Karun Nair made 303 not out in 2016 against England to reach the magical mark and he joins an elite club, including Azhar Ali who is captaining Pakistan in the current series. (Photos | AFP)
David Warner smashes 335 against Pakistan: Meet all Australians to score Test triple hundreds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp