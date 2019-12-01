Home Entertainment Hindi

Representation of sexuality in 'Dostana 2' not caricaturish: Karan Johar

Karan Johar said "Dostana" was a conversation starter, so there was a depiction of sexuality that was "caricaturish, even in a cinema that I had produced" but today he wouldn't do that.

Published: 01st December 2019 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2019 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

Filmmaker Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Karan Johar on Sunday said there has been an evolution in depiction of sexuality in Bollywood and his forthcoming film, "Dostana 2" will treat it with utmost sensitivity.

The film is a sequel to 2008's "Dostana", that chronicled the story of two men who pretend to be gay to share an apartment with a girl with whom they eventually fall in love.

The new film features Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and debutant Lakshya.

The filmmaker said "Dostana" was a conversation starter, so there was a depiction of sexuality that was "caricaturish, even in a cinema that I had produced" but today he wouldn't do that.

"The evolution is from one 'Dostana' to the other. One 'Dostana' that was released in 2008 and the 'Dostana 2' that's releasing in 2020, you will see that the representation is accurate, non-caricaturish and on point, talking about sexuality in a way that will not make you cringe while watching it. So therein lies the fact that in the last 12 years, there has been a solid change in the way we depict gay characters. Even in 'Kapoor & Sons' and the way it was depicted," he said.

Johar was speaking at 'We The Women' curated by Barkha Dutt.

At the session titled 'Ten things men must change about Bollywood', the filmmaker was asked how does he look at item numbers, including the ones in his films and Johar said he doesn't feel he did the right thing at that point of time with inclusion of such tracks.

"I didn't think that there were going to be repercussions. Cinema is such an impressionable medium. It were just things that you didn't think of and then when you're told, you realise that they are true, you've to apologise to the society that you possibly scarred as a result of what you put out there. I can't take back those songs that I put out there in cinema that have objectified women but I can say for a fact that I will not do it again," he added.

