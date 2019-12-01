Writing has got the importance it deserved in OTT platforms: Rasika Dugal

Farah Khatoon By

Rasika Dugal leans towards character-driven scripts. One of the reasons we saw her in films like Qissa, Manto and Hamid. In the digital platform too, the Mumbai-based actor chose acting in series like Chutney, Mirzapur and Made in Heaven that made an impact.

This month she plays the role of Dr Meera Kapoor, in Out of Love, streaming on Hotstar VIP. Here, Rasika reflects on her trajectory on the OTT platform, getting instantly connected with her characters and being back with the second edition of Delhi Crime soon.

Tell us about Out of Love.

It’s a drama told in a thrilling way. It’s interesting for people who enjoy both the genre. Out of Love is an intricate examination of a relationship which has seen infidelity. It moved me when I watched Doctor Foster, the UK-based series on which the story is based. The story is narrated through the eyes of Dr Meera Kapoor and I hope the audience will understand her dilemma after her seemingly perfect life crumbles down. However, the series is not holding a moral compass against anyone.

How was it portraying Dr Meera Kapoor?

There are some characters you feel instantly connected with, and it’s nice to play those characters because there are so many other details you can add to it as the initial connection is already made. Safia Manto was one of those characters. I felt like I knew her and I had so much time to work on other small details.

Some characters are interesting from the point that you just don’t understand how they are wired and that makes it more interesting; to be able to get into a mind which you thought you couldn’t inhabit. There are some things about Meera that I instantly connected with while I didn’t quite understand other aspects about her. I believe that’s how we lead our lives and that’s the beauty of character-driven roles.

Your trajectory on OTT platform has been impressive so far. How do you feel about it?

It all started with Chutney. It was my first major encounter with the digital space and I remember Tisca [Chopra] and I was checking the views chutney got on the second day and it had crossed a million. In 2016, it was a big thing. Today, Chutney has 125 million views. Besides, giving us a larger base of audience, the digital space promotes interesting content and finally writing has got the importance it deserved. This was a change that was waiting to happen. The format lends itself to a true ensemble cast and also allows multiple parallel tracks, like in Mirzapur, to flesh them out.

What are your upcoming projects?

I am shooting for Mira Nair’s series based on Vikram Seth’s novel A Suitable Boy produced by BBC UK and I will have to go back to Lucknow again for it. Also, soon after that, I will shoot for the second season of Delhi Crime.