Amitabh Bachchan shoots in Manali for 'Brahmastra'

The megastar who is shooting with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt shared a picture of himself donned in a heavy jacket and a pair of protective gear goggles.

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film 'Brahmastra' in freezing Manali shared a glimpse of his work etiquette on Monday morning.

The actor who is shooting with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt shared a picture of himself donned in a heavy jacket and a pair of protective gear goggles. Apart from the veteran actor fans can also catch a glimpse of a blurry Ranbir. 

Sharing the picture on Twitter, Big B wrote

The actor on his journey to Manali stayed at Bilaspur Circuit House where he received a warm welcome by the entire staff.

The Ayan Mukerji directorial film has been pushed to a summer 2020 release.

The movie was earlier set to release in this December, but Ayan said he decided to postpone the date as he did not want to compromise on the technical aspects of the VFX-heavy film.

'Brahmastra' is first part of a sci-fi trilogy which has been created by Ayan. The film has been extensively shot in Bulgaria, New York, and Mumbai, among other places.

The film also stars Mouni Roy and Tollywood actor Nagarjuna.

