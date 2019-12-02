Ishaan Khatter looks mesmerrized by Tabu in 'A Suitable Boy' first look

By Online Desk

The first look of Mira Nair's series 'A Suitable Boy' is out, which features Ishaan Khatter and Tabu dressed in traditional Indian attire. Tabu is featured as courtesan Saeeda Bai and Ishaan Khatter as Maan Kapoor, who is infatuated with her.

Ishaan and Tabu both took to Instagram to share the first look on Monday.

It is a TV adaptation by Mira Nair from Vikram Seth’s novel of the same name, which showcases the stories of four families set in the post-Partition era over a period of 18 months.

A Suitable Boy also features Tanya Maniktala as the protagonist Lata Mehra, as her mother attempts to arrange a ‘suitable’ boy for her.

The screenplay is penned by Andrew Davies, 'A Suitable Boy' will be a BBC-backed series consisting of six one-hour episodes. Apart from Tabu, Ishaan Khatter and Tanya Maniktala the show features Rasika Dugal, Vivaan Shah and Shefali Shah among others in significant parts.

Tabu who has previously worked with Mira Nair in the 2006 film 'The Namesake', talked about her role in the series to news agency IANS, "I'm very happy to be working on A Suitable Boy and especially with Mira. Having worked with her on The Namesake, I look forward to one more creatively charged experience."

In an earlier interview, Nair had stated that making A Suitable Boy in present times makes more sense.

“Vikram tells the story of a free India and our people with wit, clarity and love – I am deeply honoured to be the one bringing this intimate, epic tale of an unseen India to the world. Today, A Suitable Boy is timelier than ever. With a mix of legendary and cutting-edge actors from the subcontinent, shooting entirely on location in palaces, villages and streets across northern India, we will keep the history and dream of an alternate India alive,” Mira Nair said.

A Suitable Boy is scheduled to premiere in June 2020.