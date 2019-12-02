John Abraham’s 'Attack' to release on Independence Day 2020

By Express News Service

John Abraham’s tryst with the Indian Independence Day continues for the third year running as his upcoming film, Attack, has been confirmed for a release on August 14, 2020.



In 2018, his Satyameva Jayate opened on August 15, and this year he released Batla House on the same day.



Attack is an action thriller that also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet. The film, produced under John’s home banner, JA Entertainment, will be directed by Lakshya Raj Anand.