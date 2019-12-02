Home Entertainment Hindi

Parineeti Chopra documents her post injury badminton training session for 'Saina' biopic

The actress had visited Hyderabad to meet Saina at her home and took notes to prep herself, even more and step into the shoes of the player.

Published: 02nd December 2019 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

Parineeti CParineeti Chopra will be portraying ace badminton player Saina Nehwal on the big screen.

Parineeti Chopra will be portraying ace badminton player Saina Nehwal on the big screen. (File Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After four months of rigorous training and hard work, Parineeti Chopra who sustained an injury on her neck, shared some stills from the sets of her upcoming film based on the life of ace shuttler Saina Nehwal.

The star who will be seen getting into the shoes of Saina shared a series of pictures on her Instagram story where she can be seen playing the sport.

In the multiple pictures, wearing shorts and a loose t-shirt, the actor seems to be striving hard to learn the badminton.

"#Saina," she captioned all the pictures.

Sometime back, the actor suffered an injury to her neck while shooting for the forthcoming film.

The 'Namaste England' star wished to recover soon so that she could resume playing badminton.

After a long time of extensive badminton training, the actor had moved to Ramsheth Thakur International Sports Complex for more than a fortnight to shoot as well as practice the game simultaneously.

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra visits badminton player Saina Nehwal’s house to prepare for biopic

To prep herself, even more, to step into the shoes of the player, Pari had visited Hyderabad to meet Saina at her home in and took notes of their rendezvous.

Apart from this, she also wrapped up filming for 'The Girl on the Train' in London recently.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Saina Nehwal Parineeti Chopra Saina Nehwal biopic
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deja vu for Chennai? December rains leave city inundated
Hyd Rape Case: Furious citizens take to the street, demand justice
Gallery
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
As residents struggled to cope with rains that lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted heavy rains in State on Monday and Tuesday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp