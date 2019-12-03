All that jazz and more 

Home Entertainment Hindi

Simon Thacker brings his pioneering guitar style to India for the first time and the Adil Manuel Collective will perform a variety of genres

The Shuffle Demons.

By Express News Service

From the likes of Stanley Jordan, Dave Weckl to Jamison Ross and House of Water, Teamwork Arts’ Jazz India Circuit has featured a number of musicians from India and the world over the last few years. This year they are back with jazz musicians who continue to push the boundaries of the genre today.

In the first year of the festival in Delhi, the focus was on classical jazz, but the last three years have seen a shift towards contemporary music. The Gurugram leg of Jazz India Circuit, that will be held at the Horizon Plaza, DLF Phase V on December 6, will focus on experimental, and be an up-tempo and funky celebration of jazz juxtaposed with diverse genres like punk, funk, hip-hop, R&B and other forms of music.

Organiser Avik Roy calls the festival a premier initiative. “The spirit of jazz has been of expression, creativity and improvisation. And over the years, like any other genre, jazz has continued to evolve. So, rather than looking back and being nostalgic of what jazz once was, we are bringing forward today’s music and the musicians,” says Roy, who believes in showcasing contemporary music.

Talking about the festival, Sanjoy K Roy, Managing Director of Teamwork Arts, adds, “At Teamwork Arts, we’re constantly pushing boundaries and creating novel experiences in the world of performing arts. The Jazz India Circuit celebrates the best of contemporary jazz, bringing new idioms and the spirit of jazz to the forefront for Indian audiences. JIC Gurugram showcases experimental jazz that blends diverse genres of punk, funk, hip-hop, folk and world music.”

The lineup includes the Canadian band, The Shuffle Demons, who will showcase their signature genre bending, visually entertaining and funny compositions. Described as ‘one of the most important musicians of his generation’, virtuoso guitarist, Simon Thacker brings his pioneering guitar style to India for the first time ever. The circuit will also see the Adil Manuel Collective performing a wide variety of genres including jazz.

Roy gives the entire credit of the years of success to “these musicians who have worked so hard to perfect their art and offer us something fresh. They have overcome the times when there were no venues to perform. Fortunately, now there are places that give jazz its much-needed space.”

Roy stresses on the need to help grow the independent music space. “Indie music is so vibrant but there aren’t many platforms. Unlike Sufi music, jazz is still contained and has niche music. However, surprisingly, many young people are more interested in jazz and their footfall is comparatively high at our festivals. We even have students from various music schools who are exposed to a global level of music and musicians,” he says. 

Overall, Roy feels that compared to other forms of art, people here need more exposure to jazz. 

On: December 6
At: Horizon Plaza, DLF Phase V, Gurugram

