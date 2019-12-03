Home Entertainment Hindi

Shah Rukh Khan to star in Raj & DK's comic-action thriller

The movie will be directed by Raj and DK who have worked on films such as 'Go Goa Gone' and 'Stree'.

Published: 03rd December 2019 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

SRK

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been enjoying his break from acting. He has now reportedly signed up Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's big-budget comic-action thriller.

The movie will be directed by Raj and DK who have worked on films such as "Go Goa Gone" and "Stree".

According to Mumbai Mirror, sources close to the development said SRK had loved the script of the movie and has signed the action film, which is likely to go on floors in 2020.

"The film is infused with Raj and DK's brand of quirky humour. It is a space he hasn't explored yet," the source said.

The film will be reportedly produced by the "Jab Tak Hai Jaan" actor himself and will be shot in exotic locations around India and abroad.

As of now, the directors are still finalising the script and will finalise the shoot locations soon.

The untitled film is expected to release in 2021. The report also says that Shah Rukh will be seen in another movie which is more in the "feel-good drama zone".

He was last seen on the big screen in "Zero" in 2018 that failed to impress the audience.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shah Rukh Khan
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: Rapists should be kept in jail permanently, says BJP MP Hema Malini
DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal sits on hunger strike
Gallery
On 2 December 2019, 24-year old sub-Lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy. (Photo | PTI)
Meet Shivangi, the Bihar girl who created history by becoming Navy's first woman pilot
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp