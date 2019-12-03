Home Entertainment Hindi

Taapsee Pannu to play Mithali Raj in biopic 'Shabaash Mithu'

On Mithali Raj's birthday, Viacom18 Studio announced the title and team of the biopic.

Published: 03rd December 2019 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

Shabaash Mithu

On Mithali Raj's birthday, Viacom18 has announced that Taapsee Pannu will be portraying the ace cricketer in the biopic title 'Shabaash Mithu'. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Taapsee Pannu will be bringing the story of ace Indian cricketer Mithali Raj alive on the big screen with a biopic titled "Shabaash Mithu", which will be directed by Rahul Dholakia.

"It's truly an honour to play the role of India's most successful captain where women's cricket is concerned. Even though I have already started feeling the pressure of stepping in her shoes, I don't think I want to trade this place with anyone else right now," Taapsee said.

"She has always been brave and strong to back truth and her idols, and that is the connect I feel with her. The way she changed the way women's cricket is perceived and seen in India is truly a story worth telling...I look forward to working with Rahul Dholakia for this first of its kind story and to learn yet another sport which is treated as a religion in our country, cricket," the actress added.

On her birthday, Viacom18 Studio announced the title and team of the biopic.

Talking about the biopic, Raj said: "I have always stood for and voiced my opinion for equal opportunity for women not just in cricket but across all fields. I want to thank Ajit Andhare and Viacom18 Studios for not just bringing alive my story on screen but also for giving me a bigger platform to be able to reach out to young women who dare to dream."

To this, Ajit Andhare, Chief Operating Officer, Viacom18 Studios, added: "The story idea struck me about a year ago while watching the movie 'Hidden Figures'. After securing the rights we worked with several external writers to develop the script... Mithali Raj is a name that stands for women power in the world of Indian cricket."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mithali Raj Shabaash Mithu Taapsee Pannu
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: Rapists should be kept in jail permanently, says BJP MP Hema Malini
DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal sits on hunger strike
Gallery
On 2 December 2019, 24-year old sub-Lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy. (Photo | PTI)
Meet Shivangi, the Bihar girl who created history by becoming Navy's first woman pilot
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp