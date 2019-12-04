Akshaye Khanna’s new character in upcoming film 'Sab Kushal Mangal' revealed

By Express News Service

Akshaye Khanna plays a quirky gangster named Baba Bhandari in his upcoming film Sab Kushal Mangal. A romantic comedy, the film marks the Bollywood debuts of Priyaank Sharma and Riva Kishan. Priyaank is the son of actor Padmini Kolhapure while Riva is the daughter of Ravi Kishan.

Khanna’s character is a ‘Bahubali’, who is loved and feared by all. “Baba Bhandari is often compared to a tender coconut, tough and hard on the outside but all soft inside,” the makers shared. “This tough-as-nails strongman appears ice cold to those around him until he melts at the sight of the most beautiful woman he has ever seen – Mandira, played by Riva.”

Talking about the part, Kumar said, “I really liked the story and the character. Also, the fact that the comedy is never forced, it is situational.”The trailer of Sab Kushal Mangal will release on December 3 at 12:30pm. Directed by Karan Vishwanath Kashyap, the film is set to release on January 3, 2020.