Brahmachari makers eye remake rights in Tamil Telugu and Hindi

By Express News Service

Brahmachari, starring Sathish Ninasam and Aditi Prabhudeva, which hit theatres on November 29, has been received well by cine-goers.

Now, a London-based businessman, Dr Murali Mohan, has expressed interest in getting it made in Tamil, says producer Uday Mehta, adding that the talks are in initial stages.

The filmmaker has also been in discussions with Lakshmi Ganapathy films and Sridhar Reddy for Hindi and Telugu remake rights, respectively, and both are said to have shown interest.

The romantic comedy-drama, directed by Chandra Mohan, features Shivaraj K R Pete, Ashoka, and Dattanna in prominent roles.