Check your ethics before lecturing: Shoojit Sircar to Bollywood

It is not too clear if Shoojit Sircar was taking a jibe at any particular Bollywood personality in his cryptic tweet.

Published: 05th December 2019 01:18 PM

Bollywood director Shoojit Sircar

Bollywood director Shoojit Sircar (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar has suggested the Bollywood fraternity needs to correct its streak of duality and check its filmi ethics before delivering lectures on morality to the rest of the world.

"Bollywood pahle hum to sudhar jaye... phir gyaan de duniya ko... naitikta( morality) per gyan ya protest zaroor karein lekin sath me pahle apna filmy ethics chk karo..pahle hum apne duality ko sudhare," the "Piku" helmer posted on Twitter.

However, it is not too clear if Sircar was taking a jibe at any particular Bollywood personality in his cryptic tweet.

Lately, Bollywood celebrities have been passing comments on several incidents that have affected our lives as a society, the latest being the gangrape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad.

Netizens, however, have loved Sircar's comment and lauded him.

One user wrote: "Finally Someone said it , hats off @ShoojitSircar."

Another commented: "Thankyou for being honest sir"

Yet another commented read: "Brave. Very few have guts to utter these."

One user was at his sarcastic best: "Meanwhile some Bollywood people asking about 'Naitikta' to each other, 'Is this the new girl in that item number?'"

