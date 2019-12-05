Home Entertainment Hindi

Pankaj Kapur joins son Shahid in upcoming sports drama 'Jersey'

Shahid Kapoor will be essaying the role of a cricketer and the actor's father will reportedly play his mentor in the movie.

Published: 05th December 2019 02:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

Father-son duo, Shahid Kapoor and Pankaj Kapur to work together after a long gap.

Father-son duo, Shahid Kapoor and Pankaj Kapur to work together after a long gap.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After Vikas Bahl's 'Shaandaar', Shahid Kapoor is all set to share the screen with father and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur in director Gowtam Tinnanuri's Hindi remake of Telugu sports drama 'Jersey'.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the news and also announced that the film will co-star 'Super 30' fame Mrunal Thakur.

Shahid Kapoor will be essaying the role of a cricketer and the actor's father will reportedly play his mentor in the movie. The father-son duo will be seen on the silver screen after a long gap of four years after 'Shaandaar'

After his much-acclaimed portrayal of a psycho-lover in 'Kabir Singh', Kapoor is all set to treat his fans with the sports flick.

Shahid took to instagram to share a clip of his prep for 'Jersey'

#jersey #prep

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

Film 'Jersey' revolves around a father named Arjun (Nani), a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to cricket in his late thirties because of his desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfill his son's wish of an Indian jersey as a gift. How he makes it big despite being limited by his age forms the essence of the story.

The Telugu version received an overwhelming response from the audience and critics alike. The Hindi remake of 'Jersey' is slated to release on August 28, next year.

