Why legendary actress Asha Parekh never got married

Legendary actress Asha Parekh shared her views on how today's generation look at love.

Published: 05th December 2019 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Legendary actress Asha Parekh

Legendary actress Asha Parekh (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Legendary actress Asha Parekh has shared a personal detail about her life. She has revealed why she chose to remain single all her life.

"I know I admitted to being in love with Nasir Hussain in 'The Hit Girl', but as much as I loved him, I could never consider breaking up his family and traumatising his children. It was far simpler and satisfying to be on my own," Parekh said in an interview with Verve.

"Make no mistake, it wasn't like I didn't want to get married. In fact, my mother was very keen on it and had even assembled my trousseau in advance. I met my share of boys but the end result was always the same - they weren't the right kind of men for me. Over time, my mother also gave up her dream of seeing me as a bride because whomever she showed my horoscope to would say my marriage wouldn't be a successful one. It was not the kind of thing I believed in, but it did grant me some semblance of peace," she added.

The 77-year-old also shared her views on how today's generation look at love.

"Today, people are falling in love and getting out of it without so much as a decent conversation about it because they don't have tolerance. Marriage is not all rainbows and butterflies; you have to give in to your partner's whims every now and then, and that's a two-way street. I feel that today's youngsters burn out too fast and call it quits over trivial issues, which shouldn't be the case.

"People mistake the thrill of early love for a relationship that is capable of braving storms and get disillusioned when they find out that their partner isn't perfect. Polygamy is becoming quite commonplace today and for someone like me who believes that love is eternal and all-encompassing, it is quite shocking. Maybe we are evolving as a species or maybe we've just forgotten how to love," she said.

TAGS
Asha Parekh Asha Parekh marriage
