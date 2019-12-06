Home Entertainment Hindi

Pankaj Kapur to play Shahid Kapoor’s mentor in Jersey

The Hindi version kicks of its shooting schedule next week in Chandigarh, and is being presented by Allu Aravind and produced by Aman Gill and Dil Raju.

Published: 06th December 2019 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2019 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor

By Express News Service

Shahid Kapoor’s father Pankaj Kapur has joined the cast of Jersey. The film is a remake of the 2019 Telugu hit of the same name. Shahid has started prepping for the cricket-based film and will begin shooting in Chandigarh next week. This is the second time Pankaj and Shahid will be sharing screen space. They were last seen together in Vikas Bahl’s Shaandaar (2015). Pankaj had also directed Shahid in Mausam (2011).

Says a source, “Pankaj plays a mentor-like figure in the film to Shahid, and is a strong pillar of support to Shahid’s character during his unexpected comeback journey.”

Talking about joining Jersey, Pankaj Kapur says, “I am very excited to be part of the film. Jersey is a very strong story and is driven by emotions. Working with Shahid has always been very interesting and I have always admired his ability to portray emotions beautifully.”

Director Gowtam Tinnanuri is thrilled to be working with a prolific actor like Pankaj. He says, “Pankaj sir is such a great actor and we have all grown up seeing his work. To be able to direct him is a great honor and I know that he will fit perfectly for the role of a mentor in the movie.”

The Hindi version kicks of its shooting schedule next week in Chandigarh, and is being presented by Allu Aravind and produced by Aman Gill and Dil Raju. The film is slated to release on 28th August, 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shahid Kapoor Pankaj Kapur
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People standing in queues to buy onions. (Photo | G Satyanarayana)
Andhra Pradesh: Demand for subsidised onions cause stampede like situation
This class 11 student wins praise for translating 's speech in Malayalam
Gallery
The four accused in the rape-murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were gunned down by the police in the wee hours on Friday at the very spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. The incident, which created shock and horror,
 All accused in Hyderabad vet rape-murder case shot dead by police: Nirbhaya's mother to Shashi Tharoor, here are the reactions
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp