Pankaj Kapur to play Shahid Kapoor’s mentor in Jersey

Shahid Kapoor’s father Pankaj Kapur has joined the cast of Jersey. The film is a remake of the 2019 Telugu hit of the same name. Shahid has started prepping for the cricket-based film and will begin shooting in Chandigarh next week. This is the second time Pankaj and Shahid will be sharing screen space. They were last seen together in Vikas Bahl’s Shaandaar (2015). Pankaj had also directed Shahid in Mausam (2011).

Says a source, “Pankaj plays a mentor-like figure in the film to Shahid, and is a strong pillar of support to Shahid’s character during his unexpected comeback journey.”

Talking about joining Jersey, Pankaj Kapur says, “I am very excited to be part of the film. Jersey is a very strong story and is driven by emotions. Working with Shahid has always been very interesting and I have always admired his ability to portray emotions beautifully.”

Director Gowtam Tinnanuri is thrilled to be working with a prolific actor like Pankaj. He says, “Pankaj sir is such a great actor and we have all grown up seeing his work. To be able to direct him is a great honor and I know that he will fit perfectly for the role of a mentor in the movie.”

The Hindi version kicks of its shooting schedule next week in Chandigarh, and is being presented by Allu Aravind and produced by Aman Gill and Dil Raju. The film is slated to release on 28th August, 2020.