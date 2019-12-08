Home Entertainment Hindi

‘I’m much calmer now’

Actor Arjun Kapoor reflects on his career mistakes and lays out the details of his makeover
for Panipat

Published: 08th December 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2019 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Arjun Kapoor as Sadashivrao Bhau in a still from Panipat

By Shama Bhagat
Express News Service

While Bollywood is not new to period films, Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat is Arjun Kapoor’s debut venture into the world of history being cinematically retold. In a series of firsts, the actor is seen locking horns with Sanjay Dutt on the battle field, it is his first movie with director Gowarikar and the first time he shares screen space with Kriti Sanon.  

On stepping into new territories with Panipat, Arjun says, “The battle of Panipat is an intense story and not just a war drama but a patriotic movie. It is about the first united army that was formed so that they could fight the invaders. It’s the first war we fought as a united India.” The actor also experimented with his looks and shaved his hair.

“I had to let go of my inhibitions. I wondered how I would look and at the same time I also wanted to make the Peshwa community proud. We could have used prosthetics but it would be unfair to the film or the Peshwa community. I had to learn horse riding and javelin throw. Spears were a big weapon that Sadashivrao Bhau (Arjun’s character) used. I learnt sword fighting as well. I knew Marathi but had less confidence in speaking the language but since Ashutosh is a Maharastrian there was no fear.  These were just the garnishing I had to do for the role.”

On his role as Sadashivrao  Bhau, he says, “Not much has been written about his personal life but we came to know that Sadashivrao was a bit stubborn but at the same time he was vulnerable when he was with his wife. He was very calm and a controlled man. He was also very resilient when it came to certain things and importantly he was a man of few words. But when he spoke he made sure that everyone listened to him. Ashutosh wanted me to be subtle and asked me not to scream much. I went according to his vision. He had done so much research before writing the film.”  

The 34-year-old thinks he has changed drastically since his debut in Ishaqzaade in 2012. “I have seen a lot of ups and downs. I was quiet but not arrogant. Now I don’t give people the chance to complain. I used to smile less. I am much calmer now. I  am my mother’s son and nobody can take that away the person I am. The point of being a star is surviving failure that comes after success.  All actors who are here for more than 25 years have survived failures. It’s important that you see obstacles because you should not take things for granted. Like Zoya Akhtar says ‘Apna time aayega’, you have to keep at it. I made mistakes and took things for granted. I was always a fat kid and weighed 150 pounds. I should have been careful and lost more weight.  But I don’t think I lost films for my weight. But I will never lose maturity because I gained it early in life.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leaders including H Raja, Pon Radhakrishnan stage a protest at Marina beach demanding arrest of Tamil orator Nellai Kannan. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Raja, Ponnar among 150 BJP functionaries detained for protesting against Nellai Kannan
Armed forces keep away from politics, only follow govt directives: CDS Bipin Rawat
Gallery
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp