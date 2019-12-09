Dia Mirza announces new production house 'One India Stories' on birthday

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Dia Mirza on Monday launched a new production house, One India Stories LLP, which aims to bring out meaningful content across different formats and mediums.

The banner was launched on the actor's 38th birthday.

Dia said she is in conversation with multiple content creators, scriptwriters and filmmakers and, will be making new announcements soon.

"We plan to collaborate with some incredible individuals from different film industries and also have women-led stories as part of the roster. I believe in the power of one and that we are all bound by the thread of oneness and humanity. One India Stories is formed with this thought," she said in a statement.

The actor, who recently featured in the web series "Kaafir", said her endeavour is to chronicle important and engaging stories.

"We want to create stories that will make you pause and think, stories that will remind us of our connection to each other and the planet, stories that will make us watch and reflect. It's a very special start for me, something I've always wanted to do and I hope we are able to showcase our vision in every story we create," she added.