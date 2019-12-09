Home Entertainment Hindi

Panipat movie row: Censor board should intervene, says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Gehlot said that before making a film one should keep in mind that the portrayal of any character does not hurt any religious or class' sentiments.

Published: 09th December 2019 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2019 04:57 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said that the Censor Board should intervene and take cognisance over the issue of the portrayal of Maharaja Surajmal in film 'Panipat'.

"The reactions that are coming about the portrayal of Maharaja Surajmalji in the film now, such a situation should not have been created... the censor board should intervene and take cognisance of it. Distributors should immediately communicate with the people of the Jat society regarding the performance of the film," Gehlot tweeted in Hindi.

In another tweet, Gehlot said that before making a film one should keep in mind that the portrayal of any character does not hurt any religious or class' sentiments.

"Before making a film one must make sure to show one's personality in the right perspective so that there is no controversy, I believe that art should be respected by the artist but they should also take care that any caste, religion, class, the legends and gods of the world should not be insulted," said Gehlot.

The movie, which is based on the third battle of Panipat and directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, found itself caught up in a spat on Sunday after two days of its release.

Featuring events that lead to the battle in 1761, the film stars actor Arjun Kapoor in the role of Sadashivrao Bhau, who led the Maratha army during the battle against the invading Afghan army.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has also accused the director of 'Panipat' Ashutosh Gowariker, of portraying Maharaja Surajmal in "wrong light", which she said, was 'condemnable.'

"The portrayal of a loyal, devoted and kind-hearted emperor Maharaja Surajmal in the film 'Panipat' by the filmmaker of the movie in wrong light is condemnable," Raje tweeted.

The Jat ruler Maharaja Surajmal's descendant also demanded a ban on the movie for allegedly portraying him in the wrong light. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ashok Gehlot Panipat
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Fire: Search for missing Bihar teenager ends in morgue
JNU students lathi-charged during protest march to Rashtrapati Bhavan
Gallery
South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe 2019. (Photo | AFP)
All you need to know about 2019 Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi
As interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi turns 73 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Sonia Gandhi: Check out some rare photos of the veteran Congress leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp