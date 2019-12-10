Home Entertainment Hindi

'Haathi Mere Saathi' a 'big action spectacle': Rana Daggubati

Directed by Prabhu Solomon, the lavishly-mounted movie will release across three languages - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu - in the summer of 2020.

Published: 10th December 2019 06:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 06:45 PM   |  A+A-

Rana Daggubati

Actor Rana Daggubati (File | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Rana Daggubati is excited about his upcoming action-spectacle "Haathi Mere Saathi" as the film focuses on environmental issues and deforestation crisis.

Directed by Prabhu Solomon, the lavishly-mounted movie will release across three languages - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu - in the summer of 2020.

"'Haathi Mere Saathi' is a story of a man living in the jungle for 25 years.

The crux is a problem which is evident today - the issue of deforestation, and a wall which is being made in the middle of the jungle which breaks nature and the elephant corridor.

"It's a story of a man who fought for the jungle, the animals, against the society.

It has lots of action. It's a big spectacle film, with me and 12 elephants," Rana told PTI in an interview.

The movie is a tribute of sorts to the late legendary actor Rajesh Khanna, who starred in the 1971 film of the same name but will have a fresh storyline.

The "Baahubali" star said the film is one of the many such stories that he would like to present to the audiences today, especially in the time of OTT platforms.

"The stories I want to tell are very specific. Whether it's 'Baahubali', 'Ghazi' or 'Haathi Mere Saathi'.

These aren't the films you'll find in the market somewhere. It's not like I'm running in any competition.

I can make a Telugu film, a Hindi film...it doesn't matter, as long as it's an interesting story.

"I am doing a love story in Telugu, then 'Haathi Mere Saathi', a three-language film that's out next summer.

I'm able to do unique things, because today the entertainment business has also become so big, with films and OTT platforms, the excitement is to find newer stories to tell," Daggubati, 34, added.

The language barrier that earlier used to divide Indian cinema into various regional subgroups is no longer relevant in the current era, the actor said.

He cited the example of his blockbuster "Baahubali" series, which earned filmmaker SS Rajamouli, and other actors pan-India fame.

"What 'Baahubali' did is that it introduced a storyteller with a unique voice in a different part of the country.

These are exciting times." Rana has worked across Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films but the actor believes he was "never competing with anyone."

"I was never here (in Bollywood) completely nor there. The films were releasing wherever I was and it continues to be the same. That keeps me going."

The actor believes the trick to balance between industries comes down to one's intent.

"Once you've made it big in one industry, you don't want to go somewhere else and start like a newcomer...I had a successful Telugu film debut and had some big directors in my next few, and then I did 'Dum Maro Dum' in Hindi.

"Many people didn't want me to do that film at that point of time because at a career level it wouldn't have been a nice thing to do. But I understood the entire new world, a land of storytellers and cinema, telling unique things from where I was."

Rana was speaking at the launch of Urban-I, a market access program.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Haathi Mere Saathi Haathi Mere Saathi remake Rana Daggubati Prabhu Solomon
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp