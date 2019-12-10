Home Entertainment Hindi

Ranveer Singh celebrates nine years in Bollywood

Ranveer was last seen in blockbuster hit 'Gully Boy' alongside Alia Bhatt and is working on his forthcoming film 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' in which the actor will be seen sporting the role of a Gujarati.

Published: 10th December 2019 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 05:37 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh (Photo | File)

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh (Photo | File)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: It might seem like yesterday to fans but Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh on Tuesday completed nine years in the industry.

The 'Ladies vs Ricky Bahl ' actor hopped on to Instagram to share a glance from his debut blockbuster hit 'Band Baaja Baaraat' and captioned it as, "It was all a dream 9 years to the day #ifyouknowyouknow."

It was all a dream 9 years to the day #ifyouknowyouknow

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Produced under the Yash Raj banner, 'Band Baaja Baaraat' was his first flick alongside Anushka Sharma which went on to receive praise from all corners.

In the movie he essayed the role of a common college pass out Bittoo who has high hopes and big dreams to become a known name as he starts his career as a wedding planner along with Shruti played by Anushka.

Ranveer was last seen in the blockbuster hit 'Gully Boy' alongside Alia Bhatt and is working on his forthcoming film 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' in which the actor will be seen sporting the role of a Gujarati.

The 34-year-old star is also working on Kabir Khan's '83' which is based on India's historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. He will also be seen in Karan Johar's 'Takht.'

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ranveer Singh Ranveer Singh Bollywood
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp