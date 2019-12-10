Sushmita Sen set to return to the big screen

By Express News Service

Actor Sushmita Sen, whose last Bollywood outing was in Anees Bazmee’s No Problem (2010), has finally announced her return to films. Taking to Instagram, Sushmita wrote, “I have always been in awe of love that knows patience! This alone makes me a fan of my fans! They have waited 10 long years for my return to the screen, lovingly encouraging me every step of the way throughout my hiatus...unconditionally! I return just for you!”

Sushmita took a break from movies in 2010 after adopting her younger daughter Alisah. She appeared in Srijit Mukerji’s Bengali film, Nirbaak, in 2015, which also marked her Bengali debut. She is expected to star in adman Prahlad Kakar’s debut directorial, Happy Anniversary, co-starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She is also in talks with Netflix and Amazon for upcoming projects, reports claim.

Sushmita’s Hindi film credits include Biwi No. 1, Aankhen, Samay, Main Hoon Na, Do Knot Disturb and others. She starred in the 1997 Tamil film Ratchagan opposite Nagarjuna.