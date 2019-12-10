Home Entertainment Hindi

Tahira Kashyap directs Neena Gupta in short film Pinni

'Pinni' is produced by Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment. The film was shot over three days in Mumbai with a women’s working crew.

Published: 10th December 2019 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 11:10 AM

Tahira Kashyap (L) and Neena Gupta (R).

Tahira Kashyap (L) and Neena Gupta (R). (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

Tahira Kashyap has directed an upcoming short film titled 'Pinni'. The film is a slice-of-life story starring Neena Gupta. Tahira has previously directed the short film Toffee and the music video Kudiye Ni, featuring Aparshakti Khurrana. 

'Pinni' is produced by Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment. The film was shot over three days in Mumbai with a women’s working crew. “I am really excited to direct this film. Not only do we have a very talented crew, the story as well is very interesting. Neena ji is a prolific actor and directing her is going to be a joy. I didn’t realise it until someone pointed out that it’s mostly a woman crew,” Tahira shared. 

Tahira Kashyap has authored the books I Promise and Souled Out. She is married to actor Ayushmann Khurrana. Neena Gupta played Ayushmann’s mother in Badhaai Ho (2018). They are reuniting with actor Gajrao Rao in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. 

