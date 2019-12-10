WATCH | Deepika Padukone takes you on an emotional ride in 'Chhapaak' trailer

By Online Desk

The eagerly-awaited trailer of Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak is out and will definitely leave you speechless.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agrawal.

The director tweeted while sharing the trailer, "Malti. Is courage and strength. Hers is a life of resilience. And hope. A story as yet untold, unfolds today."

At the trailer launch of her upcoming film on Tuesday, Padukone broke down after watching the complete trailer for the first time.

As she was called on stage to speak a few words Deepika choked, "I had only thought that the trailer would be shown and we will come on the stage but I didn't think I would have to speak about it too once on the stage.

Whenever I watch the trailer, I...Can we talk about this later? I am really sorry," Deepika said.

Deepika essays the role of Malti, who at the age of 15, was attacked allegedly by a spurned loved in 2005. Her attacker, a 32-year old man, was an acquaintance of her family.

"Chhapaak is all of that and more for me... Presenting the trailer of #Chhapaak," said the actress on Twitter.

"Rarely do you come across a story where you do not need an entire narration to decide if you want to be a part of a film or not. What is even rarer is to not be able to articulate and put into words what you feel for the film and it’s journey..."







The 33-year-old said that the approval of Laxmi Agarwal, who's life story the film is based on, was a huge validation for her.

"Laxmi had come and she looked at me and felt she was looking at herself. She came on the first day to the set. I was extremely nervous. This was the first character I played which wasn't fictional or dead.

There's no better validation for me when there's a person you're playing who's in front of you and says that they are happy looking at me," Deepika said.

The film also stars Vikrant Massey and Rohit Sukhwani.

Co-produced by Deepika Padukone and Fox Star Studios, Chhapaak, which marks Deepika's first project as a producer, is slated to open in theatres on January 10 next year.

(With inputs from PTI)