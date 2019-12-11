Home Entertainment Hindi

Priyanka Chopra reiterates anti-nuclear war stance

In August, when Priyanka tweeted in support of the Indian Army, following which, at an event in Los Angeles, a Pakistani woman accused the actress of 'encouraging nuclear war in Pakistan'

Published: 11th December 2019 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Priyanka Chopra

Actress Priyanka Chopra (File | EPS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra has once again reacted against accusations that she is "encouraging nuclear war", saying she will never be pro-war.

It all started in August, when Priyanka tweeted in support of the Indian Army, following which, at an event in Los Angeles, a Pakistani woman accused the actress of "encouraging nuclear war in Pakistan".

The actress, who tackled the situation then, opened up about the controversy once again recently.

"It was unfortunate what happened, and... I never have been, never was, and never will be pro-war and that is in my statement itself. My work for all of these years is a testament to that, and I don't feel I need to keep regurgitating it," she told thedailybeast.com.

At the event in August, the Pakistani woman had said: "You are United Nations Goodwill ambassador for peace and you are encouraging nuclear war in Pakistan. There is no way you are in this... As a Pakistani, millions of people, like, me, have supported you in your business."

Priyanka had then replied: "I have many, many friends from Pakistan and I am from India. War is not something I'm really fond of but I am patriotic, so I'm sorry if I hurt sentiments of people who do love me and have loved me. But I think that all of us have, a sort of, middle ground that we all have to walk. Just like you probably do as well.

"The way that you came at me right now... girl, don't yell. We're all here for love," she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Priyanka Chopra Bollywood Priyannka Chopra Nuclear Stance
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
It's stupid for opposition to demand Bill to incorporate Muslim minorities too: Subramanian Swamy
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)
Assam paralyzed since 48 hours: Ripun Bora
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp