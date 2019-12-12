Mahesh Bhatt to make web series about a 1970s star

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is foraying into the digital space with a drama series based on the relationship of a struggling filmmaker and a ‘70s star. The as-yet untitled project will be jointly produced by Mahesh’s Vishesh Films and Jio Studios.

“Delighted to announce our collaboration with master storytellers Vishesh Films for a web series based on a dramatic love story set in the 70s Bollywood that explores the highs and lows of the relationship between a married struggling filmmaker and a top actress of that time,” Jio Studios tweeted.

The show’s subject bears similarity to Woh Lamhe… (2006), also written by Mahesh. The film starring Shiney Ahuja and Kangana Ranaut was supposedly based on the director’s relationship with Parveen Babi.

Mahesh Bhatt is presently working on Sadak 2, a sequel to his 1991 hit starring Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. The upcoming film reunites Sanjay and Pooja alongside Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur.