Shalini Pandey joins Ranveer Singh in Jayeshbhai Jordaar

By Express News Service

Shalini Pandey will make her Bollywood debut opposite Ranveer Singh in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film’s storyline celebrates women’s empowerment. The comedy-drama is directed by Divyang Thakkar and stars Ranveer as an unlikely Gujarati hero.

The producer of Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Maneesh Sharma, is excited to have cast Shalini. “Our script and the vision of the film demanded a fresh face for the leading lady’s part. Shalini’s audition was so spontaneous and nuanced that we knew immediately that she was the right person for the part. She is an assured actor with a refreshing presence,” Maneesh says.

Shalini started her career as a theatre actor in Jabalpur before working in the Telugu industry. She played the female lead in Arjun Reddy and also worked in the cult classic Mahanati.About debuting in Bollywood, Shalini says, “Being given the opportunity to be signed on as a talent and also being cast under the Yash Raj Films banner is truly any artist’s dream.

I’ve been blessed with this huge chance to show my mettle in the Hindi film industry and I’m incredibly thankful for it. I’m also very fortunate to be sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh who is one of the biggest superstars of our generation and also one of the most versatile actors.”