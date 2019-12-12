Varun Dhawan shares new poster of 'Street Dancer 3'

Home Entertainment Hindi

Published: 12th December 2019 07:07 PM

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After dancing to the rhythm in the second part of Remo D'Souza's dance film franchise 'ABCD', Varun Dhawan seems to be all ready to flaunt some more of his moves as he dropped the poster of his upcoming dance-drama 'Street Dancer 3' on Thursday.

Dhawan took to Instagram to share a brand new poster of the film and also announced that the trailer of the film will release on December 18.

The poster showcased Dhawan's perfectly chiselled body and attire that of a 'street dancer' giving all fans major 'ABCD' feels.

Directed by choreographer Remo D'Souza, the film 'Street Dancer 3' has been making a lot of buzz in the industry owing to the success of D'Souza's previous dance-dramas 'ABCD' and 'ABCD 2'.

The film is slated to hit the theatres on January 24 next year and has Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi in lead roles beside Dhawan.

