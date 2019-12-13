Home Entertainment Hindi

'Bom Diggy' famed Jasmin Walia releases first single in India

Jasmin Walia made a resounding entry in Bollywood with her chartbusting number, Bom Diggy, from the movie, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018), which ruled the dance floors for months.

Published: 13th December 2019 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Jasmin Walia

Jasmin Walia. (Photo |EPS)

By Farah Khatoon
Express News Service

Jasmin Walia made a resounding entry in Bollywood with her chartbusting number, Bom Diggy, from the movie, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018), which ruled the dance floors for months. The 24-year-old UK-based pop singer-songwriter, known for other hits like Dum Dee Dee Dum and Temple, has now released her first single in India, Manana. Here she talks about being a perfectionist, fusing Eastern and Western elements in her music, and more. Excerpts:     

Manana is also a very fun party number, just like Dum Dee Dee Dum…
Yes! This song was created with international vibes, keeping some of the ethnic styles intact. I want to show a different side to me every time I release a song. This was supposed to be my second song in India but for good reasons, we had to release this first. I enjoyed shooting the video, and I can’t wait to show all my songs! Even Dum Dee Dee Dee Dum is very close to my heart.

You said that it’s one of the most challenging projects that you did so far. Why do you say that?
Manana was a song that I produced from start to finish. A lot is involved in all that, right from the styling to the editing... I oversee everything, because I’m a bit of a perfectionist, and I end up overworking, but it is always worth it, when I see the finished product. I always like to take on new challenges and push my boundaries further.

How do you plan to make a mark in the industry, in the face of stiff competition?
There is competition in every industry, but I take the challenge head on. It’s something that I love doing. Every artiste has his/her style, and my style of music is extremely different.
I fuse Eastern and Western elements, giving an international punch to the package. I enjoy making music, and it’s something I will keep doing, not caring whether five or six million people are listening to it. If people enjoy your music, you will stand out.

Anyone with whom you want to work with from the Bollywood industry?
I think the composers and musicians in India are amazing, and they have great music sensibilities. I had a great experience and thoroughly enjoyed the process of working in Bollywood with Bom Diggy. Many people inspire me, and one of them is AR Rahman.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jasmin Walia Bom Diggy Jasmin Walia fisrt single release
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Railway stations vandalised, RPF personnel beaten up in West Bengal
World's first fully electric commercial plane takes flight in Canada
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp