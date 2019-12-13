Home Entertainment Hindi

Deepika Padukone wins Crystal Award for spreading awareness about mental health

Deepika Padukone started voicing her opinion on the importance of mental health through her foundation 'The Live Love Laugh Foundation in June 2015.

Published: 13th December 2019 07:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Adding another feather to her hat, Deepika Padukone won the 26th Annual Crystal Award for spreading awareness about the importance of mental health.

"With more than 300 million people suffering from the illness, depression is the leading cause of ill health and disability in the world today and a major contributor to the overall global burden of disease. It is therefore increasingly clear that now more than ever before, we need to aggressively address what is an invisible and overlooked health and social burden," said the actor who has been vocal about the issue for a long time.

Expressing her gratitude towards the award that she received, Padukone said, "I am humbled and deeply honoured to be chosen for this year's Crystal Award and dedicate the award to the millions around the world who experience stress, anxiety and depression, and other forms of mental illness."

Padukone started voicing her opinion on the importance of mental health through her foundation 'The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLLF) in June 2015.

Through the program, the actor launches nationwide awareness as well as destigmatisation campaigns. The foundation raises awareness about mental adolescent mental health disorders and organises training sessions, research and lecture series that feature some of the most known thinkers and achievers.

On the front of work, Padukone will be seen in her next 'Chhapaak'. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the movie is based on the real-life acid attack survivor of Laxmi who was attacked allegedly by a spurned lover in 2005 at the age of 15.

'Chhapaak' is being co-produced by Deepika and Fox Star Studios and marks her production debut. The movie is set to hit theatres on January 10, 2020. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Deepika Padukone 26th Annual Crystal Award Mental Health Mental Health Awareness
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp