Home Entertainment Hindi

Govind Namdev joins Salman Khan’s 'Radhe'

Veteran actor Govind Namdev has joined the cast of Salman Khan’s Radhe.

Published: 13th December 2019 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Govind Namdev has joined the cast of Salman Khan’s Radhe

Govind Namdev has joined the cast of Salman Khan’s Radhe. (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

Veteran actor Govind Namdev has joined the cast of Salman Khan’s Radhe. The upcoming film directed by Prabhudeva and also stars Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda. Govinda had played the character of Commissioner Ashraf Taufiq Khan in Wanted (2009). He also worked with Salman in Yuvvraaj and Garv: Pride and Honour.

“I’m playing the role of a cop (DIG officer) in Radhe,” Govind says, “I’m working with Salman after a long gap. I was in wanted with him before. It was an amazing experience working with him and again and we both have some impactful scenes.

He is also doing a very impactful and significant job. This is also the third time I’m working with director Prabhudeva, after Wanted and Ramaiya Vastavaiya. So altogether it has been a great experience shooting for film.”Radhe is inspired by the 2017 South Korean film The Outlaws. The action entertainer went on floors in Lonavala last month. The film is slated for release on Eid, 2020.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Govind Namdev Salman Khan Radhe
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Railway stations vandalised, RPF personnel beaten up in West Bengal
World's first fully electric commercial plane takes flight in Canada
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp