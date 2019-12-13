Govind Namdev joins Salman Khan’s 'Radhe'

By Express News Service

Veteran actor Govind Namdev has joined the cast of Salman Khan’s Radhe. The upcoming film directed by Prabhudeva and also stars Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda. Govinda had played the character of Commissioner Ashraf Taufiq Khan in Wanted (2009). He also worked with Salman in Yuvvraaj and Garv: Pride and Honour.

“I’m playing the role of a cop (DIG officer) in Radhe,” Govind says, “I’m working with Salman after a long gap. I was in wanted with him before. It was an amazing experience working with him and again and we both have some impactful scenes.

He is also doing a very impactful and significant job. This is also the third time I’m working with director Prabhudeva, after Wanted and Ramaiya Vastavaiya. So altogether it has been a great experience shooting for film.”Radhe is inspired by the 2017 South Korean film The Outlaws. The action entertainer went on floors in Lonavala last month. The film is slated for release on Eid, 2020.

