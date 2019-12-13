Home Entertainment Hindi

Salman Khan opens up on leaving 'Bigg Boss 13'

Salman added that hosting 10 of the 13 seasons of the show so far has been a learning experience.

Published: 13th December 2019 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Salman Khan

Bollywood actor Salman Khan

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has opened up for the first time about reports that he is leaving season 13 of the popular reality show "Bigg Boss".

"A part of mine wants to cut that part and throw it out and the other part wants to keep it. And the latter is haavi (dominating) on the part that wants to throw it out," Salman told "Mumbai Mirror", according to a report in spotboye.com.

Salman added that hosting 10 of the 13 seasons of the show so far has been a learning experience. "It gets stressful, but I learn a lot. I get to know where the country is going, what is happening to values, morals, scruples and principles. We see it right there, with celebrities. The beauty is once they are out of the house they are not like that at all. It's not as if they are giving performances, the house makes them like that," he said.

The Bollywood superstar has reportedly not going to host the extended stretch of five weeks in the latest season owing to health reasons and also professional commitments that he had already been made.

Reports have stated that the extended run of five weeks on season 13 will be hosted by Farah Khan.

Apart from gearing up for his upcoming release, "Dabangg 3", which is scheduled to open on December 20, Salman is busy filming "Radhe", which he aims to release on Eid 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Salman Khan Salman Khan Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 13
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Railway stations vandalised, RPF personnel beaten up in West Bengal
World's first fully electric commercial plane takes flight in Canada
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp