Shah Rukh Khan to team up with Aashiq Abu, Syam Pushkaran

In a piece of news that’s going to excite many, Shah Rukh Khan will team up with director Aashiq Abu and write Syam Pushkaran for a Hindi project bankrolled by SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment. Said to be an action drama, the film won’t be a remake of any Malayalam film.

SRK, who was hugely impressed by Aashiq’s last film Virus, met the director and the Maheshinte Prathikaram writer for early discussions at his Mumbai residence. The project will go on floors by the end of 2020. Aashiq has shared a picture of SRK with him and Syam along with the caption, “Thank you, SRK. We love you.”

In the meantime, Aashiq is also working on his next feature with Soubin Shahir, in addition to a segment titled Pennum Cherukkanum for an anthology project. Syam’s next Malayalam film is Thankam, starring Fahadh Faasil and Joju George.