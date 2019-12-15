Home Entertainment Hindi

Chulbul Pandey in 'Dabangg' was originally a negative character: Salman Khan

Salman Khan revealed that before him, actor Randeep Hooda and his brother Arbaaz Khan were approached for the project.

Published: 15th December 2019 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2019 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

Salman Khan in Dabangg 3

Salman Khan in Dabangg 3 (YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan has revealed that "Dabangg" was originally a dark film with its lead character Chulbul Pandey being "out and out negative."

Directed by Abhinav Kashyap, the 2010 film featured Salman as Pandey, a fearless yet corrupt police officer with unorthodox working methods.

It received critical acclaim and was a blockbuster upon its release.

In a group interview, Salman revealed that before him, actor Randeep Hooda and his brother Arbaaz Khan were approached for the project.

"It was a very dark film, small film to be made under Rs 2 crore. At that point of time, it had Randeep Hooda and Arbaaz. So Arbaaz said he has been approached for this and it's a good one so just hear it.

"Then six-eight months passed before I finally heard it. I think UTV was supposed to do it. I liked the feel of the film but Chulbul was out and out negative."

Salman said he then suggested changes to Arbaaz and Abhinav incorporated them.

"That film didn't have any action, certainly not at this scale. There were no songs and we never get to know who killed the mother. We started working on it and Abhinav agreed to all those changes. He did a very good job with the first one."

Salman said after the film became a success, they asked Abhinav to make a sequel but he was not so inclined.

"We asked him to do the second one but for whatever reasons he said he didn't want do it, that we didn't let him make his film."

"Dabangg" marked Arbaaz's foray into production. It's third installment, "Dabangg 3" is now scheduled to release on December 20.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Salman Khan Dabangg 3 Chulbul Pandey
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp