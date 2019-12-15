Home Entertainment Hindi

Deepika Padukone back with Vin Diesel in 'xXx 4'?

While no official announcement has been made on "xXx 4", rumours have varied about Deepika's role in the film.

Published: 15th December 2019 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2019 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone.

Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone.

By IANS

MUMBAI: It looks like Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone will be back in the fourth film of Vin Diesel's "xXx" franchise, after all.

In a recent post on social media, Diesel hashtagged the names of some of his co-stars from the third film of the series, "xXx: Return Of Xander Cage", and Deepika's was one of the names.

With an Instagram picture that shows him wearing Xander Cage's trademark enormous fur coat, Diesel wrote: "Appreciate the creativity. How ironic that I had a Xander Cage meeting. Each Franchise has its respective beautiful Family. Blessed."

He ran the caption with the hash tags: "#RubyRose #ninadobrev #deepikapadukone #Liveforthis #XanderCage4."

"xXx 4" will mark the revival of the high-octane action thriller franchise two years after the third film, which launched Deepika in Hollywood. If she returns in the fourth instalment of the series, it will be her second film in Hollywood.

While no official announcement has been made on "xXx 4", rumours have varied about Deepika's role in the film. While some sources say she might make a fullfledged appearance as Selena Unger, her avatar in the series, others say her protagonist might only have a strong cameo or special appearance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vin DIesel Deepika Padukone xXx franchise
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp