For Papon, his new track Akhiyan is his 'first Punjabi single and is special’

Shilajit Mitra By

Express News Service

Singer Papon recently collaborated with Sony Music on his new track Ankhiyan. The single, ‘a mushy, melancholic song about one-sided love’, is composed by the Gourov-Roshin duo. The music video features TikTok stars Manav and Garima. The song has clocked more than four million views on YouTube.



“I’ve worked with Gourov and Roshin on some film music before. This is our first single together,” Papon said. “I found the melody of Ankhiya interesting. It is very well arranged and produced. The mood and the vibe is bang on. This is also my first Punjabi single, that too a romantic number. That made it really special for me.”

The lyrics of Ankhiyan are penned by Kunwar Juneja. He has written singles like Baarish Ki Boondein and the film song Aaj Singh Garjega from Kesari. “The lyrics nicely complement the melody and the story,” Papon said of the writing. “It’s also quite simple in its expression so very easy to hum.”



Papon’s recent playback works were for the films Bala, India’s Most Wanted and Music Teacher (on Netflix). He also appeared in the musical awareness series ‘Express Yourself’ by Mx Player, where he performed a song on river conservation.