It’s a wrap for Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

By Express News Service

Ayushmann Khurrana and the team of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has completed the upcoming film’s shooting.

Ayushmann shared a photograph of a cake on which Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan film wrap was written.

The film, the second instalment of the hit film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, is slated for release on February 21, 2020. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the upcoming movie, which was mainly shot in Varanasi, revolves around the issue of homosexuality.



It also stars Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, who earlier shared screen space with Ayushmann in Badhaai Ho.