Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey goes on the floor

Jersey tells the story of a retired cricketer, who’s inspired to return to the pitch for his son. The film stars Mrunal Thakur as the female lead.

Published: 16th December 2019 09:13 AM

By Express News Service

Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey went on floors in Chandigarh today. The film is a Hindi remake of 2019 Telugu hit of the same name, starring Nani. The sports drama is helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also directed the original version.

Jersey tells the story of a retired cricketer, who’s inspired to return to the pitch for his son. The film stars Mrunal Thakur as the female lead. Pankaj Kapur, Sahid’s father, is also a part of the cast, playing the role of a mentor.

It was recently learnt that Shahid was battling poor health and was advised by his doctor to take complete bed rest. Keeping his health condition in mind, the film’s schedule was deferred by a week and finally kicked off on Saturday.

“Shahid is a thorough professional and a man of his words. Therefore, even though the doctor had advised him bed rest, he tried to fulfil his commitments for a recent award ceremony to the best ability.  Although, he again fell severely ill, Shahid didn’t want anyone to suffer any kind of loss. Now, keeping his health in mind, the shoot of his upcoming film Jersey will start a week later,” a source had said.

Jersey is scheduled to release on August 28, 2020. Shahid Kapoor delivered this year’s big hit Kabir Singh, a remake of Arjun Reddy.

