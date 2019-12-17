Home Entertainment Hindi

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Gully Boy' out of Oscar 2020 race

With "Gully Boy's" exit, India has once again drawn a blank in the category. The last Indian film that made it to the final five in the list was Ashutosh Gowariker's "Lagaan" in 2001.

Published: 17th December 2019 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

A screengrab of the poster of 'Gully Boy'

A screengrab of the poster of 'Gully Boy' (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Zoya Akhtar's "Gully Boy", starring Ranveer Singh in the role of a budding street rapper, is out of the Oscar race in the International Feature Film category.

The movie failed to make the cut in the top-10 movies that will advance to the next round of voting at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Ninety-one films were eligible in the category.

The films that have made the cut are: South Korean director Bong Joon-ho's much touted class satire "Parasite", "Pain and Glory" from Spain, "The Painted Bird" from Czech Republic, Estonia's "Truth and Justice", "Les Miserables" from France, "Those Who Remained" from Hungary, North Macedonia's "Honeyland", "Corpus Christi" from Poland, "Beanpole" from Russia and "Atlantica" from Senegal.

In the nominations round, Academy members from all branches are invited to opt-in to participate and must view all 10 shortlisted films in order to cast a ballot.

Nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards will be announced on January 13, 2020.

The 92nd Oscars will be held on February 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood.

With "Gully Boy's" exit, India has once again drawn a blank in the category. The last Indian film that made it to the final five in the list was Ashutosh Gowariker's "Lagaan" in 2001.

"Mother India" (1958) and "Salaam Bombay" (1989) are the other two Indian movies to have made it to the top five.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gully Boy out of Oscar Ranveer Singh Alia Bhatt
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jamia student recalls barbaric assault by police officers in university library
Peaceful protest outside Jamia varsity against Citizenship Amendment Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp