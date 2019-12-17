Home Entertainment Hindi

'Savdhaan India' host Sushant Singh quits show over participation in anti-Citizenship Act protests

The actor, who has been part of the show as its host since 2011, shared the news on Twitter, hinting that his participation in the protests may have been the reason behind his exit.

Published: 17th December 2019 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 04:52 PM   |  A+A-

Sushant Singh is no longer the host of Star Bharat show Savdhaan India.

Sushant Singh is no longer the host of Star Bharat show Savdhaan India.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Sushant Singh on Tuesday announced that his association with long-running TV show "Savdhaan India" has ended following his participation in the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The actor, who has been part of the show as its host since 2011, shared the news on Twitter, hinting that his participation in the protests may have been the reason behind his exit.

Sushant, however, said it was a "small price" to pay for speaking out.

"And, my stint with Savdhaan India has ended," Sushant wrote.

Commenting on his post, a user wondered whether it was the "price" he paid for "speaking the truth".

To this, the actor said, "A very small price my friend. Otherwise how will you face Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru?"

VIEW GALLERY: Citizenship Act stir - Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak

Sushant was alluding to his role in Rajkumar Santoshi's 2002 film "The Legend of Bhagat Singh" in which he had portrayed freedom fighter Sukhdev opposite Ajay Devgn's Bhagat Singh and D'Santosh's Rajguru.

Sushant has been speaking out against the CAA.

The actor had also condemned the police crackdown on the students of Jamia Millia University.

Jamia turned into a battlefield on Sunday as police entered the campus and used force to quell student protests against the Act.

"Saavdhan India" currently airs on Star Bharat and the network is yet to respond to the news of Sushant's exit.

According to the amended act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who had come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, and were facing religious persecution, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sushant Singh Savdhaan India Citizenship act Anti citizenship act protests
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp